Actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo joined us live to talk about starring in a new film described as a great Mother’s Day movie called, “Coast.”

It follows a mother (Alonzo) and daughter in a central California farming town, Santa Maria, and their relationship experiences ups and downs when the daughter becomes desperate to leave the town.

The film is out in select theaters and available on all major VOD platforms.

She was also the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own network sitcom “Cristela” on ABC in 2015.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.