Instagram continues to make some of the world’s biggest celebrities really rich.

A new list is out showing who is the highest paid for 2023 so far.

According to Hopper HQ, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with nearly 600 million followers. He’s now earning $3.2 million per post. That’s $900,000 more than he made last year.

Another soccer superstar, Lionel Messi, is now the second highest-paid Instagram earner. He rakes in a whopping $2.6 million off each post.

PSG’s Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Pari on June 3, 2023. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

In third place is Selena Gomez with just under $2.6 million for her posts.

Selena Gomez, a cast member in “Only Murders in the Building,” turns back for photographers at the second season premiere of the Hulu series on June 27, 2022, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Kylie Jenner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ariana Grande round out the top six as they make around $2.2 million to $2.4 million per post. Kim Kardashian comes in at number seven earning $2.2 million for each post. Beyonce places at number eight earning close to $1.9 million per post. Khloe is in ninth place earning about $1.9 million per post as well.

Number 10 is Justin Bieber who is getting a little over $1.7 million a post.