Cristin Milioti stars in the new show, “The Resort,” which comes from the creator, Andy Siara, who also created the show” Palm Springs,” that features Milioti as well.

“The Resort” takes place in Mexico and it is about a couple who is on their 10th wedding anniversary and they are stuck in a bit of a marriage rut. The couple gets entangled in the disappearance of two kids who went missing 15 years prior to them being at the resort and they have no idea what they are in for as the mystery becomes bigger then they had ever imagined.

Milioti stated it was a blast making the movie and she parted with some amazing memories of working with “one of the best cast” she has ever worked with.

You can stream ‘The Resort’ on Peacock or you watch the first episode airing on NBC tonight at 9 p.m..

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 24, 2022.