When Alan Kim won the Critic Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer for the movie “Minari,” he was only 8 years old.

Now Kim is 10 years old, and he’s starring in the second season of “Little America.” He portrays Luke Song, who discovered his niche in making hats and has since then become a famous hat designer.

The series follows the lives and success stories of different immigrants who got their chance at the American dream.

Season 2 of “Little America” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 28, 2022.