Paul Walter Hauser was a first-time Critics’ Choice Award winner for “Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television” and a Golden Globe Award winner for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” for his role in the crime and drama mini-series, “Black Bird.”

Hauser talked to Entertainment Host Sam Rubin about a little bit of everything from bringing Jamie Lee Curtis a Smash Burger to the awards show, having his second baby, his comedy days and how he got into the craft of his character.

All episodes of “Black Bird” are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

