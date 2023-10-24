Taylor Swift, once again, has the No. 1 song in the country.

Her song “Cruel Summer” has jumped from No. 9 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of a live version and a remix.

The song was released in 2019 from her album “Lover,” but it wasn’t promoted as a single until this past June.

The singer and her “Cruel Summer” co-writer Jack Antonoff celebrated the news on Instagram.

“It’s cool,” the caption read.

“Our favorite song from ‘Lover’ from five years ago. The song that we said was the best song but we thought, ‘Oh, you know what? This is going to be our secret best song.’ That’s what we thought,” Antonoff said in the clip.

The “Karma” singer then jumped in saying, “We just wanted to say thank you so much for making ‘Cruel Summer’ a Hot 100 No. 1. And it’s not even the summer anymore, it’s deep fall. I’m wearing a sweater.”

“It’s deep fall,” Antonoff concurred.

“We love you guys,” Swift ended the video with before letting out a sheepish scream.

The song is Swift’s 10th number one single, only 10 other artists have 10 or more No. 1 songs.