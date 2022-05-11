Crystal Kung Minkoff talked about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and what it was like to join the show in Season 11. Minkoff talked about her past experiences on the show and what she has learned since.

She shared details about the upcoming 12th season of the show and how she is the first Asian woman to be on the series.

Crystal also talked about her passion for being in the kitchen and cooking.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday night on Bravo.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2022.