‘CSI: Vegas’ star Mandeep Dhillon moved to L.A. in May, and while she does enjoy waking up and seeing the sun and the palm trees, she does get homesick.

“I’m going back for Christmas for two weeks and I cannot wait to wear a coat,” she confessed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I miss baked beans and Cadbury’s chocolate.”

So, what’s her favorite Cadbury bar? “Fruit and Nut,” she revealed.

While the candy may seem a bit foreign to Americans, she did meet us on some middle ground when it came to the Cadbury Crème Egg.

“I love that about Easter,” she gushed. “I just love chocolate!”

The actress said Yorkshire tea was her favorite, and she loves to dip her Penguin bar into the tea as well.

When Dhillon is not longing for U.K. treats, she’s hard at work for CBS’ “CSI: Vegas.”

While she only spent a week in Sin City, she did get her fair share of the desert heat. Most of the show’s filming was done in Santa Clarita, to which the actress called “boiling.”

She did divulge some details about the series’ second season.

“There’s going to be a bit of a triangle this year,” she explained. “I’m intrigued to see how you all find that.”

Season 2 of “CSI: Vegas” premieres Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

You can watch the show live and on-demand on Paramount+.