Emmy-nominated actress Cynthia Geary is starring as “Charley Copeland” in the new original series “Going Home” streaming now on Pure Flix (the No. 1 indie faith/family studio). It will be releasing new episodes each week for a couple months.

“Going Home” is a compelling and touching drama that follows an inspiring team of nurses who help guide patients and loved ones on the ultimate journey, one of transition from this world to their forever home. The series stars Cynthia and Cozi Zuehsldorff with guest stars including Charisma Carpenter, Tom Skerritt, Vernon Davis and Concetta Tomei.

To prepare for her latest role as a hospice nurse, Cynthia visited Spokane Hospice and experienced the calming, peaceful and beautiful environment of families helping their loved ones transition from this life to the next.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 16, 2022.