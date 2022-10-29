Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro passed away in his Los Angeles home on Friday, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old.

Peligro, whose real name is Darren Henley, died from head trauma sustained during an accidental fall, a Twitter post from the band said. The cause of the fatal impact was not released.

“Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort,” the post read.

Henley joined the legendary punk rock group in 1981 and made his recorded debut with the band on the record, “In God We Trust, Inc.”

Following Dead Kennedys’ break up in 1986, Henley briefly joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988. He was responsible for introducing Anthony Kiedis and Flea to a young John Frusciante, who later became the group’s guitarist, according to Pitchfork.

Henley reunited with the Dead Kennedys in 2001 while performing with many other artists throughout his career, releasing solo albums and remaining an early Black icon in the punk rock scene.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, reacted to the news with a heartfelt tribute:

“My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind. We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of rhcp history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you.”