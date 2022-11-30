Dan Abrams is a journalist, television host, legal analyst and author.

This past summer, he returned to host another live police program for Reelz called “On Patrol: Live.” His former show, “Live PD,” was pulled from A&E in 2020.

Abrams explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News how the new program is something viewers have been wanting.

“I had a sense that audiences missed the idea of watching live policing. It’s a different show than ‘Live PD.’ I think that what we’re seeing is that people are interested in seeing their police officers at work,” he revealed.

“What makes this different than a ‘Cops’ show, for example, is it’s not a highlight reel of greatest moments and greatest hits. You’re actually watching as the officers do what they do, you’re watching them pull over a vehicle not knowing what’s going to happen next because that’s what they’re thinking. That’s what they’re feeling.”

Abrams says the crews involved take safety precautions very “seriously” and that it’s not treated as a “reality show” but more like “news coverage.”

“Our crews go through a significant training period to make sure that they understand exactly what they can and can’t do out there in the field,” Abrams said with assurance.

On the news front, Abrams hosts “Dan Abrams Live” on NewsNation.

“There’s a lot of extremes out there in the cable news world. We’re offering something for those looking for edgy, opinionated analysis, but from somewhere in the political center-right center-left, where the majority of Americans are,” he explained.

Abrams said while ratings have proven the show’s success, he has noticed a lot of buzz on social media.

“(It’s) been really rewarding because we put a lot of effort into it,” he said.

“On Patrol: Live” airs on Reelz on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight. You can also watch “Dan Abrams Live” on NewsNation on weeknights at 9 p.m.