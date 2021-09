Dan Abrams talks about “Live PD” and his feelings on the series ending soon. He shares details on the various segments that will be on his new show “Dan Abrams Live” and the reason he is back on cable television.

“Dan Abrams Live” premieres Monday on NewsNation and airs nightly, Monday through Friday, at 5 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 27, 2021.