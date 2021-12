Cheryl Burke talked about how much fun she had at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert. She also talked about her podcast “Pretty Messed Up” and her new loungewear clothing line.

You can listen to the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast on iHeart Radio and wherever you get your podcasts. The 2021 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday here on KTLA, home of The CW.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 15, 2021.