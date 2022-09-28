Dane Cook is preparing to walk down the aisle, after popping the question to fiancée Kelsi Taylor, last month.

The 50-year-old Cook and 23-year-old Taylor have been together for five years, and when asked if the 27-year age gap was difficult, the comedian revealed it’s only an issue when it comes to music.

“My fiancée loves anything ’80s related, and she’ll bring up Hall & Oates or something, and I’ll say ‘I was there during that!’ and she’ll look at me and go ‘Babe, you’re like a time traveler,'” he joked to Dayna Devon on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

When it comes to his upcoming nuptials, Cook dished that the happy couple are taking their time.

“We’re just enjoying the engagement. We’re doing some traveling after all this great buildup to the show is done, but we’re looking at next fall,” he said. “I can say this, it’ll probably be on the East Coast somewhere.”

Cook’s self-deprecating humor is on display in his upcoming comedy special “Above it All,” which he filmed in his own backyard.

“Growing up, I loved those summer nights where all the neighbors would congregate on one porch,” he explained. “I always loved the spirit of people being together in the neighborhood and then everyone goes on about their lives, but something stays with you about those nights.”

It turns out, one particular Los Angeles news station makes an appearance during the second night of taping.

“I was about 40 minutes into the show, then a helicopter in the middle of the taping starting coming over. When I look up, it’s KTLA!” he exclaimed.

Cook’s standup special “Above it All” debuts on Moment, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. PST.

To preorder tickets, head here.