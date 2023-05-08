Imaginative composer and recording artist, Danny Elfman, is coming back to Southern California. KTLA’s sister station KSWB reports.

Know for his vast catalogue of film scores like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Beetlejuice,” the four-time Oscar nominee will be bringing his biggest hits to San Diego and Irvine this August as part of a two-stop tour across Southern California.

The shows are a continuation of his career-encapsulating live show “From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!”, which was last staged at Coachella and the Hollywood Bowl in 2022.

The first stop on his Golden State encore will be San Diego on Aug. 3 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. From there, he’ll head north to Irvine on Aug. 5, where he’ll take the stage at Five Point Amphitheatre.

In both shows, Elfman will be playing some of the most known songs from his band, Oingo Boino, and film scores he composed. Among the scores featured will be “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman,” “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness” and more.

Pre-sale for both shows begins on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. General sale will start on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the San Diego show can be purchased here. Irvine tickets can be snagged here.

Elfman will be joined by an ensemble the Rockstar musicians from his band during the Hollywood Bowl show, which includes: Dub Trio bassist Stu Brooks, guitarist Nili Brosh from Dethklok, Guns N’Roses guitarist Robin Finck and Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin.

American dark wave electronic music group, Boy Harsher, will be supporting Elfman on the tour. The band is known for their albums “Lesser Man” and “The Runner.”