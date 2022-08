Visionary composer and recording artist Danny Elfman upcoming two career-spanning concerts”Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!” at theHollywood Bowl this Halloween Weekend: Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. here.

This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 P.M. on Aug. 22, 2022.