Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, has filed for divorce less than two weeks after the former “That ’70s Show” actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.

The filing was submitted on Monday in Santa Barbara, with Philips citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split, People Magazine reported.

The two got married in 2011 and have one child together.

News of the divorce filing was first reported by TMZ.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life,” Peter Lauzon, Phillips’ lawyer, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

After her husband’s sentencing, a source told People that Phillips “has had a very difficult time” since he was convicted, but a split was not expected.

“She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

News of the divorce filing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry since many assumed Philips would stay with Masterson, as she did during his years-long legal battles.