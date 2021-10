Danny Trejo talked about getting his new and first wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. He also talked about the inspiration for his book, “My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.”

You can meet Danny Trejo at his book signing at 7 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 8. He will also have a Q&A and “Machete” screening at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets to the event.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 28, 2021.