Daphne Maxwell Reid talked about the recent introduction of the new Supreme Court Justice. She shared that she thought the idea of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot was a great idea, and talked about her character on the new show “Bel-Air.”

Season 1 of “Bel-Air” is streaming now on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 8, 2022.