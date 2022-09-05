Dara Reneé shared that she was huge fan of the original “High School Musical” movies. She said she could not believe it when she found out she got cast on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and she is so glad her character became a series regular on the show.

Dara shared details about her character on the series and said that she relates to her character in so many ways. She said just like her character, she is not the biggest fan of the outdoors, but it was still fun to film this season outside with the rest of the cast.

Dara explained that she struggles with anxiety just like her character. She said that she was able to write some of the songs she performs on the show that are about her own experiences with overcoming anxiety.

Dara also shared that she is working on her own music and said she would love to come back to KTLA for a live performance once her music is released.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes drop on Wednesdays and the Season 3 Finale drops Sept. 14.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 5, 2022.