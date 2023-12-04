Country singer Darius Rucker has landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rucker first gained fame in the ’90s as the leader singer of the Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. The band sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their Double Diamond certified debut “Cracked Rear View.” The album remains one of the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.

The singer then went on to enjoy success as a solo artist.

In 2008, he dropped his first country album, which marked his fourth number-one album on the Billboard Country chart.

Darius Rucker attends the ceremony honoring Darius Rucker with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rucker has won three Grammys and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012.

“This is stuff you don’t even dream about when you’re from South Carolina. You know, struggling growing up and just wanting to be a singer, ” Rucker told the crowd. “That’s all I ever wanted to be was a singer, but you never dream this stuff is going to happen.”

He went on to thank his bandmates from both Hootie & the Blowfish and his country band.

“The people I want to thank the most and the people I want to really give my heart to are those people that go out and they buy your record or they go out and they stream your record and they pay these outlandish fees from Ticketmaster to see you play,” he continued. “They spend their hard-earned money and they want to see you. That is, what it’s all about.”

“I can’t thank you enough and I still can’t believe I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

He received the 2,766th star on Monday. It’s located between La Brea and Sycamore avenues.

Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road in 2024 for the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. It will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. It’s slated to start on May 30th and continue until September 28th.