Daryl Hall and John Oates, longtime music partners and members of the group Hall & Oates, are embroiled in a confidential legal battle that has led to Hall requesting a restraining order against Oates.

Hall filed the lawsuit and requested the restraining order on Nov. 16, according to multiple reports. A court issued the temporary restraining order, which is set to begin on Nov. 30, Variety reported.

The lawsuit was filed in Nashville Chancery Court, according to online court records, but details about the legal dispute remain confidential.

The pair, considered to be one of the most successful duos in rock history, released a string of hits from the mid-1970s through the ’80s, including “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” and “Maneater.”

The two musicians met while attending Temple University in Philadelphia, according to their website. They have recorded 21 albums and were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003.

The duo has since embarked on solo careers but never officially broken up.