Arica Angelo is a dating coach who has joined the Bravo family by starring on the network’s new reality dating show, “Love Without Borders.”

Angelo plays cupid on the dating show where people get picked from all over the world to find “the one.” Each individual has gone through extensive interviews and tests to find out who in the world could be a match for them.

The dating coach touched on how different dating is compared to back in the day when she began her career and how there were no dating apps and now we have the option to hop on a plane and go anywhere.

“Now the world is our oyster,” she explained.

You can watch “Love Without Borders” on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and the following day on Peacock

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 30, 2023.