Dave Grohl is the man with the axe to grind in the new horror comedy about a front man who kills his band to start a solo career. “Studio 666” paints iconic rock band “Foo Fighters” in a whole new light.

“Studio 666” is in theaters on Feb. 25, 2022.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 P.M. on Feb. 23, 2022.