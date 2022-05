If you grew up in L.A. you know who Dave Lopez is. There weren’t that many Latino reporters on the scene when he first started. He covered a wide range of stories in his 48-year career on TV.

The former CBS2/KCAL 9 reporter is now retired and has penned a book about his experiences, “It’s a Great Life If You Don’t Weaken.”

His book is now available everywhere books are sold.

Fun fact, he says he’s lived through 20 News Directors.

