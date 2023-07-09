The whole nation had a “Crush” on David Archuleta when he skyrocketed to fame on Season 7 of “American Idol.” Now, this rising star & runner-up on “The Masked Singer” is back with brand new music and an inspiring story to tell.



David shares what it’s like being in the spotlight most of his life, coming out as a queer man, and the feeling behind his pair of brand new singles, “Up” & “I’m Yours.” Archuleta also debuts his uplifting hit “Up” with a special KTLA Weekend Morning News premiere performance for the first time on live TV, with guitarist Hayden Maringer.

This aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 8, 2023.