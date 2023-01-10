David Arquette is known to be the comedic relief in a lot of projects, but his latest one takes a more serious turn.

The actor stars in “On Sacred Ground,” a movie about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The pipeline sparked major protests from those opposing its construction in 2016. The most notable one was from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The pipeline runs through their reservation.

This movie follows a journalist who becomes at odds with the oil company proposing the pipeline, but Arquette said it’s more than that.

“It’s really about broken treaties, about broken promises, not respecting Sioux people and their land,” Arquette explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “There’s a lot of information in there that you learn when you watch it.”

“On Sacred Ground” hits select theaters and will be available on-demand on Jan. 13.