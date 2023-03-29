David Foster is a prolific Grammy-winning producer who has worked with many superstars, including his own wife, Katharine McPhee.

Foster coached McPhee on “American Idol” nearly two decades ago.

Now, the pair is hitting the stage for a show called An Intimate Evening With David Foster & Katharine McPhee. It takes the audience on a musical journey through their lives and love story.

“We mix, mostly a lot of David’s songs, and then some of the stuff that I’ve been known for, like ‘Smash’ and ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ We have a little tale that we tell, and we have a lot of fun,” McPhee explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

While both are musically talented, that’s not the central force in their relationship.

“It’s not a huge part of our lives,” Foster revealed. “Of course, it is when we’re touring but when we’re home we don’t sit around the piano.”

“We don’t know how long we’ll keep touring together because David will run off and do something separate … and I’ll have something else,” McPhee said.”I think we’ve used this opportunity to just be together.”

The couple married in 2019 and welcomed a son, Rennie, in 2021.

The couple will perform live together at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on April 8. The show had to be re-booked several times due to COVID and other issues.

“We can’t wait because it’s a great venue!” Foster exclaimed.