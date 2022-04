Musician and composer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee joined us live to talk about David’s upcoming “Hitman Tour.”

The show features Foster telling fascinating stories about his songs and moments of his life and career.

Foster will be performing at the Wynn in Las Vegas on April 20, 22 and 23. All performances are at 8 p.m.

Visit the Wynn Las Vegas website for more information and to purchase tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.