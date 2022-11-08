David Moscow shared what the inspiration was for his show and book “From Scratch.” He said he started with the idea of traveling around the world and eating really good food, and over time, it evolved into a show and now a book.

David shared that he has learned so much through working on these projects. He described every moment on his show as a bucket list moment, such as the time he caught an octopus and nearly drowning. He talked about some of his favorite places that he has visited and said he highly recommends visiting Iceland.

You can buy “From Scratch: Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing, and Foraging on a Fragile Planet” now, everywhere books are sold. Full episodes of “From Scratch” will be available to watch soon on various streaming platforms.