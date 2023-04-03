DC released the first official trailer for its action-packed film “Blue Beetle,” on Monday.

The film marks “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña’s much anticipated jump to the big screen.

He plays Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate “who returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” according to the film’s description.

When he comes in the possession of an “ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab,” all chaos ensues. The Scarab chooses him to be its “symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Blue Beetle.”

The movie also has big names like George Lopez, who plays Jaime’s uncle, and Susan Sarandon, who stars as the film’s villain, Victoria Kord.

The trailer was released on Monday morning and, within an hour of being posted to DC’s YouTube page, it garnered 397,765 views.

“Blue Beetle” blasts into theaters on Aug. 18.