Deaf actress Shaylee Mansfield on breaking barriers, starring in DreamWorks ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’

Actress Shaylee Mansfield joined us live with her interpreter Allisun Kale to discuss breaking barriers with her role in DreamWorks’ new animated series “Madagascar: A Little Wild.” Shaylee is the first deaf actor to be credited in a “sign-over” role for an animated series and be cast alongside the other audible voice actors.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” is currently available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Stay up to date with Shaylee’s career by following her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 18, 2022.