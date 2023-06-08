Dean Cain is the latest celebrity to leave the Golden State.

In an interview with Fox News the “Lois & Clark” star revealed he moved to Nevada because of his issues with some of California’s “policies.”

“I love California. It’s the most beautiful state,” he told the network’s Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday. “Everything’s wonderful about it except for the policies. The policies are just terrible. The fiscal policies, the soft-on-crime policies, the homelessness policies.”

Real estate sources told TMZ that Cain sold his mansion for $6.25 million, which went for $1 million under his original asking price. The actor listed his home in March and it sold in May.

Cain’s departure follows actors Mark Wahlberg and Scott Baio, who also left California.

“The things that our leaders in California have been doing have driven out anybody who can really afford to get out. People are flocking out of there in droves,” he said.

Wahlberg also moved to Nevada to give his kids “a better life,” he revealed in October 2022.

Cain has settled in Las Vegas and doesn’t regret it one bit.

“I’ve been here for two weeks now, and I can tell you, [it’s a] smart move… my son is ten times happier here in Las Vegas. If I wanted to do anything out of Malibu, it took me 45 minutes to an hour to get anywhere. Here, the longest I’m driving is 20 minutes,” said Cain.

He also believes the movie business may follow both men.

“Obviously, Mark Wahlberg is a huge star and drives a huge number of dollars to the films that he does. Bless him for it. I think he’s done something very smart for his family,” Cain told the outlet. “Mark did a smart thing, and, hopefully, I believe I’ve done a very, very smart thing.”

Back in May, Baio announced he was leaving California after 45 years citing a KTLA story about homeless encampments in Beverly Hills.