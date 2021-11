Debbie Allen was joined by her daughter Vivian Nixon who she is working with on the “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” Gala. Allen gushed about her daughter’s performance in the show.

The “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” one night gala event will take place on Friday Nov. 19, 2021 at the Santa Monica Airport Drive-in. For tickets, Click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 12, 2021.