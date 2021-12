Debbie Matenopoulos talked about her time on “The View” and what it was like returning as a guest star. She also talked about her new skincare line, Ikaria Beauty, which says is all natural.

Check out Debbie’s new personal website, IAmDebbieM.com. For more information on Ikaria Beauty, visit IkariaBeauty.com. Use code DEC45 to get 45% of your order.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 17, 2021.