After taking a 10-year break from television, DeDee Pfeiffer is playing a pivotal role in the latest season of ABC’s “Big Sky.”

The drama-filled series is full of twists and turns, and the actors themselves don’t even know what’s going on until they get their scripts. According to Pfeiffer, the show just keeps getting better and better.

“The first season was kind of like one way and then last season it was another,” she explained. “This season it took a turn. People really like it this year!”

The show also stars country icon, Reba McEntire, who plays a darker character than what people may be used to. However, in real life, Pfeiffer couldn’t say enough good things about the singer.

“She is by far one of the most gracious women I have ever met, she just really appreciates everything,” she gushed. “She’s great!”

Pfeiffer is the younger sister of Michelle Pfeiffer and gave KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin an update on her sister’s condition after contracting COVID-19, possibly after attending the Golden Globes. This caused her to miss attending the Critics Choice Awards days later.

“She’s doing better. She was so sad,” she said. “She felt so bad because she really was doing the masks and vaccinations and all that.”

The second and final half of the Season 3 finale of “Big Sky” premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC.