In 2023, Deepak Chopra wants people to experience “Living in the Light.”

He explained exactly what that means to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

“It’s living in the source of all experience. Normally people live in a separate agitated fragmented mind, but if you live from the level of the spirit, then you have access to intuition, insight, imagination, creativity and transcendence. ”

Chopra said one can achieve this by practicing royal yoga because it includes “eight limbs,” which are: social intelligence, emotional intelligence, yoga postures, breathing techniques, becoming aware of what’s happening inside your body, concentration, meditation and transcendence.

The best-selling author revealed he’s been practicing yoga for two hours every morning for 40 years.

His teachings can be found in the Chopraverse, which is a virtual platform to help regulate one’s mind, body and spirit.

Chopra is also behind the Never Alone campaign. It was launched to help prevent suicides, especially among teens.

“It’s an internet platform where everyone gets attention, appreciation and acceptance,” he explained. “We’ve actually intervened in 6,000 suicide ideations and our emotional chatbot is having 20 million conversations simultaneously making them feel that they’re connected.”

While the term chatbot may seem impersonal, he revealed that teens are more comfortable talking to a “machine than a person because they don’t feel judged.”

“We live in a very judgemental society. Everyone’s confused with their selfies.”

“Living in the Light” is available wherever you get your books.