Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss met on season 23 of the hit CBS reality show “Big Brother,” and have decided to take on a new challenge, joining season 34 of “The Amazing Race.”

Xiao told KTLA Entertainment anchor Doug Kolk that season 34 of the show is a “season of firsts,” as it is the first season to begin outside of the U.S., and it is also the only season to have no non-elimination legs. Xiao also said this season is the first to have 12 teams.

What would the couple do if they won the $1 million prize? Rehfuss says, “the plan is to get a dog… a very expensive dog.”

This segment originally aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sept. 18, 2022.