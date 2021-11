Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent talked about their show “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project.” They shared the role their children play in the show, and how it has been great filming with the family. They also gave details about their collection with Living Spaces.

“The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” finale airs Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The whole season is also available to stream now on Discovery+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 9, 2021.