Mark, Gerald, and Bob from DEVO talked about their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination and what it means to them. They also shared why they think DEVO and their music appeals to so many people, over a range of generations.

DEVO will be performing live at the 2022 Cruel World Festival on May 14 and 15. May 14 is sold out, but tickets are still available for May 15, at ClubDEVO.com.

You can vote for them to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame until April 29, also at ClubDEVO.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 8, 2022.