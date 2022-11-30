Diana Maria Riva talked about the third and final season of “Dead to Me.” She talked about working with Christina Applegate on the show, and shared what it was like to work with her as she battles multiple sclerosis. She described Christina as a champ and said Christina wanted to see the show through until the end.

Diana also talked about her character on the show and what we can expect from her this season. She said there is a lot going on this season, there are lots of twists and turns, and it is going to end leaving the viewers wanting more.

Season 3 of “Dead to Me” is streaming now on Netflix.