Tina Turner’s distinctive voice, toned legs and high-energy performances are just some of the features that made her the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

As news came of her passing on Tuesday, many big names in Hollywood took to social media to honor the icon as she was “Simply the Best.”

“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” tweeted Diana Ross.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” Mick Jagger posted to Twitter along with photos of the pair. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Angela Bassett who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” gave a statement to Variety on the singer’s passing.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me – for me – were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be “simply the best.” Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to honor the trailblazer.

“The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer,” Carey captioned her post. “To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised the “Private Dancer” singer’s performances.

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your money’s worth,” he said on Twitter.

Turner’s star power reached intergalactic heights with NASA even weighing in on her death.

“Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars,” the agency tweeted.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, posted videos and photos of her daughter’s performances with Turner on Instagram.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday. It was the day that Beyoncé was to rehearse with Tina Turner for the Grammys. We were both so excited and when she arrived and we were told that she was in the other room,” Lawson’s caption read. “When I need to get my super strength together and know that I can overcome anything I think of Tina Turner who started over in her 40s and became the biggest superstar. It always gives me hope that it’s not about the age it’s about the person. Today I celebrate this amazing, beautiful, resilient queen she will be sadly missed. She was ‘Simply The Best.'”

Turner passed away at 83 on Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland according to her manager.