Beyonce had a star-studded birthday bash in Inglewood on Monday night.

The “Crazy in Love” singer celebrated her 42nd birthday in front of thousands of fans at a packed house at SoFi Stadium. Monday marked her third night at the venue.

Meghan Markle, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Quinta Brunson, Justin Bieber and more attended Queen Bey’s birthday show.

To add to the magic, the legendary Diana Ross surprised fans by singing “Happy Birthday” to the superstar.

Numerous videos of the moment were immediately posted to social media.

Decked out in a black sequin gown and feather sleeves, the iconic diva serenaded the “Cuff It” songstress with all of her fans.

Beyonce held Ross’ hand and kept mouthing “Oh my God.”

When the song ended, the Birthday girl thanked the former frontwoman of The Supremes and gave her a huge hug.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyonce explained. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied.

Singers Diana Ross and Beyonce Knowles attend the cocktail reception for the 16th Carousel of Hope presented by Mercedes-Benz benefiting the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 23, 2004, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

In 2019, Beyonce sang “Happy Birthday” to Ross at her 75th birthday bash.

The Motown legend wasn’t the only guest star during the Renaissance World Tour show.

During the performance of “America Has a Problem,” Compton’s very own, Kendrick Lamar, surprised the crowd by hopping on his verse of the song’s remix.

Video on Instagram showed the Compton native hopped up on the faux news anchor desk dressed in a high-visibility yellow jacket with silver stripes.

The 32-time Grammy winner has a week break and then hits the road again. Her next tour stop is in Vancouver, Canada on Sept. 11.

Her tour is slated to wrap up on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.