“Mack and Rita” is a new coming of age film starring Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Simon Rex and more. “It’s a story about expressing your true self and letting your loved ones see that and celebrate that” said Lail.

“We had a really great script” stated Keaton, “Everybody was just sort of open to having a good time and playing these parts and roles and it just worked out so well.”

Olivia De Bortoli sat down to talk to Keaton about her latest film but Diane flips the script to talk about Oliva’s home instead.

“Mack and Rita” is out in theatres now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 12, 2022.