A giant upheaval in the awards space.

The Golden Globes, the ceremony that kicks off awards season, is getting an overhaul. This also means the shutting down of one major organization.

“Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Eldridge have acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA),” a press release of the acquisition read. “The transaction will result in the winddown of the HFPA and its membership.”

The move comes as the HFPA has dealt with some issues. Over the years, the organization has been slammed over its lack of diversity. Phillip Berk, the HFPA’s former president has been accused of assaulting Brendan Fraser years ago.

Now Dick Clark Productions and its partners will now “plan, host and produce” the annual awards show.

“So what is really happening here is quite the monopoly,” explained KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Penske Media owns all the trades like Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline. They are also partners with Eldridge. The name Dick Clark Productions is held in higher esteem.”

“Basically an entirely new group will be formed to vote on and present these awards. As of now, there is no contract from anyone to actually air the Golden Globes, but the wager is now that the organization is gone, the Globes will find a new TV home and a brighter future,” Rubin continued.

Proceeds made from the transaction, in addition to existing resources of the HFPA, “will move into the new Golden Globe Foundation which will continue the legacy HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving,” according to those involved.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 7, 2024.