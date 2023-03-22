Dick Van Dyke was involved in a solo car crash this morning in Malibu, reports TMZ.

The actor’s vehicle apparently slid and he lost control before it crashed into a gate, police sources told the entertainment website. Arriving officers found Van Dyke behind the wheel of his 2018 Lexus LS 500.

The 97-year-old reportedly suffered from minor injuries like “bleeding from the nose and mouth” and he may “have suffered a concussion.”

The Malibu Police Department confirmed the accident with CNN. They said the actor suffered “minor injuries.”

He reportedly did not want to go to the hospital and had a friend pick him up.

While there’s no confirmation that rain played a factor, it’s no secret that roadways have been slick due to the massive amounts of rainfall that have hit the region over the past two days.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, but police have submitted paperwork to the DMV to request the “Mary Poppins” star retake his driving test, according to the outlet.

The accident comes a decade after the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor’s car caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway.