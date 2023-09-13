Social media was ablaze after a video was captured of a backstage exchange between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Many felt that it was a heated war of words between the two musicians due to what some felt as tense body language.

“Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs,” Buzzing Pop posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“Did Justin Timberlake say something to p— off Megan Thee Stallion? We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson.. Do we have a problem? #VMAs,” a fan tweeted.

Sources cleared the air as the night continued.

It turned out there was no bad blood, Meg was just excited to meet the “SexyBack” singer.

A source told Variety that there was “zero fight.”

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’”

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake clear the air after a backstage exchange at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. (Associated Press)

“It was very cute,” the source told the outlet.

The pair also set the record straight.

The “Bongos” rapper posted a video on Instagram and TikTok of the two together sitting in a booth of what looks like a VMA afterparty with huge smiles on their faces. You can’t hear what they’re saying as Do As Infinity’s song “Fukai Mori” plays over the video.

“I just talk with my hands LOL. See ya next time @Justin Timberlake,” the caption read.

No need to cry a river over this moment because the exchange was as sweet as the sweetest pie.

The VMAs were a big night for Timberlake as he reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates for the first time at the ceremony since 2013.

Megan and Cardi B hit the stage to perform their new song “Bongos” for the first time.