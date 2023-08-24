Both actors and writers are on the picket lines again after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) publicly shared their offer to members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Some suggested that was a publicity stunt to show Wall Street, among others, that they were trying to settle with the union and end the strike.

Others claim the plan was more sinister as they felt the organization went around union leadership to try and sow discord among union members with those who may like elements of the new offer and some who may not.

WGA member David Slack took to X, formerly Twitter, to point this out.

“Turns out what the AMPTP did last night wasn’t just sleazy and pathetic. They may also have violated labor law,” he wrote.

A labor expert weighed in and said that the WGA member may be right, according to the L.A. Times.

“They are trying to appeal to the union membership directly, which is a violation of the duty to bargain in good faith,” said Andrea Schneider, director of the Kukin Program for Conflict Resolution at the Cardozo School of Law in New York. “This is not going to work. It hasn’t worked in labor negotiations for 50 years.”

There’s no word if producers and writers have any additional meetings scheduled for this week.

In early May, writers walked off the job and onto the picket lines. In mid-July, actors joined them.