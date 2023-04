Legendary music icon Dionne Warwick and her producer son Damon Elliott are making sweet harmonies together on a new Gospel track, “I Kneel,” which will be released May 12.

The pair are also executive producers on “Hits: the Musical,” currently touring nationwide and making at stop at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles in May 6. Tickets to “Hits: The Musical” are on sale now.

