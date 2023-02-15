Ursula in Disney’s Live Action “The Little Mermaid” (Disney)

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

The trailer begins with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, swimming in her undersea world with the familiar song, “Part of Your World” playing in the background.

Bailey tweeted the 30-second teaser on Wednesday morning and it amassed 1.3 million views within two hours.

“I’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!” her tweet read.

From there, viewers are shown CGI animation of Ariel alongside her deep-water friends. You can even spot the silhouette of her famous sidekick, Flounder.

Moments before the trailer ends, a familiar evil laugh is heard and the eyes of Ursula The Sea Witch are revealed. The villain is played by Melissa McCarthy of “Bridesmaids” fame.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters on May 26.